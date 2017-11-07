Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, Penn & Teller to play Vegas Strong Benefit Concert. Tickets go on sale Wednesday

Imagine Dragons and the Killers will be the musical headliners for one of Las Vegas’ biggest entertainment events of the year: a concert to raise funds for the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Bill Hughes / Las Vegas News Bureau Magicians Penn Jillette, right, and Teller perform at the Vegas Cares fundraiser Nov. 5 at the Venetian. They'll also take part in the Dec. 1 benefit concert. Magicians Penn Jillette, right, and Teller perform at the Vegas Cares fundraiser Nov. 5 at the Venetian. They'll also take part in the Dec. 1 benefit concert. (Bill Hughes / Las Vegas News Bureau)

The lineup for the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert also includes Boyz II Men, a Cirque du Soleil troupe and magicians David Copperfield and Penn & Teller.

Ticket sales start Wednesday for the event scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the T-Mobile Arena. The date marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting in which 58 people were killed while attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Strip.

More acts are expected be announced.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images The Las Vegas-based band the Killers is urging people to join its members in honoring the lives of those who died in the Oct. 1 shooting along the Strip. The Las Vegas-based band the Killers is urging people to join its members in honoring the lives of those who died in the Oct. 1 shooting along the Strip. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

“Las Vegas is a vital part of who we are as a band and who we are as human beings,” the Killers said in a prepared statement. “We are humbled to be from a place where people rise in the face of tragedy to do what’s right. Please join us as we do what we do best in honor of those who lost their lives.”

Tickets cost $75 to $125. They go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday. You may purchase tickets online and by phone at (888) 929-7849.

Proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

Info: Vegas Strong Benefit Concert

