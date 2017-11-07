Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, Penn & Teller to play Vegas Strong Benefit Concert. Tickets go on sale Wednesday

Imagine Dragons and the Killers will be the musical headliners for one of Las Vegas’ biggest entertainment events of the year: a concert to raise funds for the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.
The lineup for the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert also includes Boyz II Men, a Cirque du Soleil troupe and magicians David Copperfield and Penn & Teller.
Ticket sales start Wednesday for the event scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the T-Mobile Arena. The date marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting in which 58 people were killed while attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Strip.
More acts are expected be announced.
“Las Vegas is a vital part of who we are as a band and who we are as human beings,” the Killers said in a prepared statement. “We are humbled to be from a place where people rise in the face of tragedy to do what’s right. Please join us as we do what we do best in honor of those who lost their lives.”
Tickets cost $75 to $125. They go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday. You may purchase tickets online and by phone at (888) 929-7849.
Proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.
