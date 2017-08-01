Trying to find free parking in Vegas? The Forum Shops aren't an option anymore

The list of free parking options along the Las Vegas Strip just grew shorter. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has become the latest business to start charging for valet service.

Signs at the Forum Shops announcing a $7 daily fee for valet parking quietly appeared in late July. Valet service used to be free for those who wanted to have a bite at Spago’s or Sushi Roku, or window shop at Fendi or Tiffany’s.

The worst part is there’s no self-parking alternative at the Forum Shops. The garage next door at Caesars already charges guests up to $12 for 24 hours to self-park.

Jay Jones Valet and self-parking fees are becoming the norm along Las Vegas Boulevard. Valet and self-parking fees are becoming the norm along Las Vegas Boulevard. (Jay Jones)

But don’t lose heart. If you know where to look, you can find a handful of places resisting the pay-to-park trend.

The Fashion Show shopping mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. continues to offer free valet parking at six locations, plus free, underground self-parking.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place, sandwiched between Mandalay Bay (at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd.) and Luxor (3900 Las Vegas Blvd.), also offers complimentary valet service.

Last spring, MGM Resorts International first brought paid parking to the Strip, charging up to $15 at its hotels for a 24-hour period. Other properties along Las Vegas Boulevard have since followed suit.

Jay Jones The only money changing hands at Treasure Island's valet service is for tips. The independently owned resort remains one that still offers free parking. The only money changing hands at Treasure Island's valet service is for tips. The independently owned resort remains one that still offers free parking. (Jay Jones)

A handful of hotels, including the Palazzo (3325 Las Vegas Blvd.), Treasure Island Hotel & Casino (3300 Las Vegas Blvd.), Tropicana Las Vegas (3801 Las Vegas Blvd.) and the Venetian (3355 Las Vegas Blvd.), continue to provide free valet and self-parking.

ALSO

See some of the Southwest's iconic landscapes on new Las Vegas day trip

Where to find smokin' fresh tequila cocktails in Vegas

Learn how to perfect your poker face at a Vegas master class

The real place to chill out in Vegas: tea time. These hotels offer classic services that go way beyond scones

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel