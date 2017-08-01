Trying to find free parking in Vegas? The Forum Shops aren't an option anymore

The list of free parking options along the Las Vegas Strip just grew shorter. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has become the latest business to start charging for valet service.
Signs at the Forum Shops announcing a $7 daily fee for valet parking quietly appeared in late July. Valet service used to be free for those who wanted to have a bite at Spago’s or Sushi Roku, or window shop at Fendi or Tiffany’s.
The worst part is there’s no self-parking alternative at the Forum Shops. The garage next door at Caesars already charges guests up to $12 for 24 hours to self-park.
But don’t lose heart. If you know where to look, you can find a handful of places resisting the pay-to-park trend.
The Fashion Show shopping mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. continues to offer free valet parking at six locations, plus free, underground self-parking.
The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place, sandwiched between Mandalay Bay (at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd.) and Luxor (3900 Las Vegas Blvd.), also offers complimentary valet service.
Last spring, MGM Resorts International first brought paid parking to the Strip, charging up to $15 at its hotels for a 24-hour period. Other properties along Las Vegas Boulevard have since followed suit.
A handful of hotels, including the Palazzo (3325 Las Vegas Blvd.), Treasure Island Hotel & Casino (3300 Las Vegas Blvd.), Tropicana Las Vegas (3801 Las Vegas Blvd.) and the Venetian (3355 Las Vegas Blvd.), continue to provide free valet and self-parking.
