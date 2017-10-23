Las Vegas' pop-up golf course will showcase first putting championships

The world’s best amateur and pro putters are coming to Las Vegas on Friday to compete in the first golf putting championships at a temporary 18-hole course adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
The Major Series of Putting championships are scheduled to start Friday and continue through Nov. 5 at the course custom-built for the event. When it’s over, the pop-up greens will be dismantled. (Check out this interactive map of the course and description of each hole.)
The championships will showcase the skills of amateur and professional golfers as they compete for cash prizes of up to $75,000 for a single event. Participants who enter have had to qualify previously at golf courses around the world.
The putting course was created by Nicklaus Design, the company created by golf great Jack Nicklaus. The 20,000 square feet of synthetic turf form the centerpiece of what’s called the Major Series of Putting Stadium. It also features a grandstand, giant screens with live leaderboards, and a bar-restaurant.
Spectators may attend for free from 8:30 a.m. to midnight daily. When contestants aren’t using the course, it will be open to the public. Tee times will be available at the championships’ website.
The tournament will conclude with a special “One Putt for One Drop” competition Nov. 4-5. With an entry fee of $11,111 per player, “One Putt” will be a high-roller benefit for One Drop, a charity that works to provide sustainable access to safe water.
Info: Major Series of Putting
