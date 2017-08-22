Mayweather-McGregor boxing match in Vegas: Where to watch, where to drink

You don’t have to be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, and Irishman Conor McGregor, 29, square off in the boxing ring on Saturday night.

MGM Resorts is offering room-and-fight packages that include a stay with two tickets to a live screening of the event at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

Prices start at an average of $305 per night, with a two-night minimum stay.

If you want to see the fight live, tickets are still available. A ticket for the cheapest seat will set you back about $2,095. Closer to ringside — 19 rows away — the price soars to $20,745. (Media reports say ticket prices have dropped in the run-up to the event.)

The booze

In honor of boxer Conor McGregor's red hair, two Las Vegas resorts are serving a specialty cocktail this week. "He's a Ginga'" puts an Irish spin on the Moscow Mule. (Patrick Gray / Kabik Photo Group)

The Mayweather-McGregor matchup has inspired other Vegas’ experiences too. Caesars Entertainment’s mixologists have created several drinks available through Sunday.

They include:

-- He’s a Ginga’. In honor of McGregor’s red hair, this cocktail puts a Dublin spin on the Moscow Mule.

--Pretender or Contender. The main ingredient is Jameson Black Barrel, a fine Irish whiskey.

The Punch Drunk cocktail is one of four specialty drinks available through next Sunday at Caesars Palace and Harrah's. (Patrick Gray / Kabik Photo Group)

--Punch Drunk. This twist on a Sidecar features 1738 Royale Cognac and Cointreau. The specialty cocktails cost $16 each.

You can sip them at Alto Bar, Lobby Bar and Montecristo Cigar Bar at Caesars Palace and at Carnaval Court at Harrah’s.

The Greatest

Muhammad Ali defeated Sonny Liston twice during the 1960s. This photograph is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. (Ken Regan)

Lastly, the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is offering $9 tickets — that’s half off — to its current exhibition, “I Am the Greatest: Muhammad Ali.”

Complimentary docent-led tours are offered daily at 2 p.m. Though the display of Ali artifacts continues through Sept. 30, the half-off ticket price ends Sunday.

