Muhammad Ali stars in 'I Am the Greatest' exhibition at Bellagio's fine-art gallery

Muhammad Ali is back in Vegas. You’ll find the late boxing showman starring in an exhibition at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art called “I Am the Greatest: Muhammad Ali.” Personal heirlooms, family photos and stories from his closest friends make up the show that opened last Friday.

The exhibition includes two of Ali’s three heavyweight title rings along with memorabilia from the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, won gold in the light heavyweight category when he was 18 years old.

Muhammad Ali works out in a photo featured in "I Am the Greatest: Muhammad Ali."

A pair of boxing gloves and shorts that Ali gave Elvis Presley as gifts also are on display.

Visitors can grab a ringside seat to watch video clips from Ali’s biggest fights and to learn about his philanthropic work for charities, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Special Olympics.

Throughout his boxing career, Ali drew crowds in Vegas and had an unsung role in desegregating the city too. “When Ali fought Patterson in 1965, segregation was still part of life in Las Vegas,” a story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal said last year. “But Ali stayed and trained at the Stardust instead of staying at a blacks-only establishment in west Las Vegas.”

The displays explore the world champion boxer’s six core principles: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality. The exhibit was created in partnership with the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ali’s hometown.

Muhammad Ali squares off in the ring in this aerial photo.

The iconic sports star died June 13, 2016, following a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.

The gallery is open daily 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. Complimentary docent-led tours start at 2 p.m. each day.

“I Am the Greatest: Muhammad Ali” continues through Sept. 30.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Info: Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art (inside Bellagio Las Vegas), (702) 693-7871

