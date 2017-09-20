More than a museum: The Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' display opens in Las Vegas

The Rolling Stones “want people to go away talking about” “Exhibitionism” — the band’s new Las Vegas retrospective. The Stones will be on tour in Europe this fall, but fans can get their fix at the interactive exploration set to open Saturday at the Palazzo.

The display featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood begins with a new film that traces the highlights of their lengthy careers.

Visitors are then transported back to 1962 London as they walk through a replica of the small Chelsea flat that young Mick and Keith shared with former band member Brian Jones, who died in 1969.

Visitors also will be treated to re-creations of a recording studio — complete with the band’s original instruments — and a backstage area intended to evoke the adrenaline rush that band members feel just before greeting a cheering crowd.

“Exhibitionism” is a collection of 500 artifacts documenting the Stones’ legacy, not only in music but also in art and fashion.

A guitar gallery features some of the band members’ most cherished instruments, among them a rosewood Fender Telecaster and the Maton guitar that Richards played during the recording of “Let It Bleed.”

Also on display are racks of clothes worn onstage and off, as well as examples of the Stones’ iconic tongue-and-lips logo.

Rare items include the cassette player on which Richards recorded his concept for the hit song “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the notebook in which Jagger handwrote the lyrics for “Miss You.”

“It’s not going to be like walking into a museum,” Jagger said in a news release. “It’s about a sense of the Rolling Stones. It’s something we want people to go away talking about it.”

“Exhibitionism” opened in London in April 2016 and then traveled to New York and Chicago. The Las Vegas run continues through Jan. 31.

Tickets start at $36.50. The U.S. tour is sponsored by Jackson, a financial and retirement planning company.

