Where's my gate? Where's my flight? Here’s how to handle the major airline swap at LAX

And you thought LAX couldn’t get more confusing.

The airport’s massive airline relocation that starts May 12 involves almost a third of the LAX carriers, in a swap of gates and terminals that may confound even seasoned travelers.

In some situations, flights will check in at one terminal and depart at another.

Most of the moves will take place on the nights of May 12, 14 and 16, with work starting at the close of operations at night and continuing into the early morning. The work will pause on the nights of May 13 and 15.

Do you have a headache yet? Just wait till you arrive.

The tricky part will be knowing where an airline will be during the five-day transition period. Has it moved? Or is it sill in the original location?

This may help: After the day’s flights are over May 12, Delta, Allegiant, Frontier, Virgin America, Virgin Australia, Sun Country, Volaris and Boutique will move, with completion on May 13.

On May 14, at the close of operations, Avianca, InterJet and Spirit will begin moving, with completion set for the morning of May 15.

At the end of the day May 16, Air Canada, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Southwest’s international flights will change locations, finishing in the morning of May 17.

Beginning May 17, the airlines will be located according to this map: www.lat.ms/newLAXlocations.

Why is this happening? The mass move is a domino effect created by Delta’s desire to move to Terminals 2 and 3 to be closer to its partner airlines.

During the moves, departing passengers are urged to check with their airlines before leaving for LAX and to double-check flight and gate status on arrival.

LAX, the world’s fourth busiest airport, and the airlines have vowed to keep customers posted on their progress with emails and texts. Delta and other airlines will have reps assigned throughout the airport to help guide passengers to the proper gates.

Those who find themselves at the wrong side of the airport can take neon green shuttles between Terminals 2 and 3 and Terminals 5 and 6. The LAX “A” bus can also be used to move around the horseshoe-shaped airport.

The move will also enable Delta to eventually connect directly to the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The airline has pledged to spend $1.9 billion on LAX modifications during the next seven years.

Airline locations after May 17

Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B) Terminal 3 Terminal 2 Terminal 1 Terminal connector Terminal 4 Terminal 5 Terminal 6 Terminal 7 Terminal 8

Terminal 1 Southwest (International flights arrive at Terminal B)* Terminal 2 Aeromexico

Delta

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Australia (check-in)*

Volaris (check-in)*

Terminal 3 Avianca (check-in)*

Copa (check-in)*

Delta Interjet (check-in)*

WestJet Terminal 4 American

Terminal 5 Allegiant (arrivals/departures)*

American American Eagle (Bus to gates 52A and 52J)

Frontier (arrivals/departures)*

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Spirit

Sun Country (arrivals/departures)* Terminal 6 Air Canada

Alaska

Allegiant (check-in)*

Boutique Air

Frontier (check-in)*

Great Lakes

Mokulele

Sun Country (check-in)*

Virgin America

XL Airways France

Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B) Aer Lingus

Aeroflot

Air Berlin

Air China

Air France

Air New Zealand

Air Tahiti Nui

Alitalia

All Nippon

Asiana

Austrian

Avianca (check-in at Terminal 3)*

British

Cathay Pacific

China

China Eastern

China Southern

Copa (check-in at Terminal 3)*

El Al Israel

Emirates

Ethiopian

Etihad

EVA Air

Fiji

Hainan

Iberia Interjet (check-in at Terminal 3)*

JAL (Japan)

KLM

Korean Air

LATAM

Lot

Lufthansa

Norwegian Air

Philippines

Qantas

Qatar Airlines

Saudia

Scandinavian

Sichuan

Singapore

Southwest (international flight arrivals)*

Swiss

Thomas Cook

Transaero

Turkish

Virgin Australia (check-in at Terminal 2)*

Volaris (check-in at Terminal 2)*

Wow Air

*Travelers beware

Avianca, Copa and Interjet passengers check in at Terminal 3, but flights depart or arrive at Terminal B.

Allegiant, Frontier and Sun Country passengers check in at Terminal 6 and depart or arrive at Terminal 5.

Virgin Australia and Volaris passengers check in at Terminal 2, but flights depart or arrive at Terminal B.

Southwest passengers check in and depart at Terminal 1, but Southwest international flights will arrive at Terminal B.

The LAX websites offering updates on the progress of the move:

LAX: www.lawa.org

LAX Is Happening: www.laxishappening.com

On Twitter, travelers can track changes at:

#LAXontheMOVE

@LAAirportPD

travel@latimes.com

