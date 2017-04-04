Baltimore's Inner Harbor explodes with light and art

If you’re going to Baltimore soon, make sure you visit the Inner Harbor at night. You’ll find an amazing 1.5-mile trail of light, specifically illuminated sculptures and projections.

But Light City Baltimore 2017 isn’t just about artwork. It combines pop-up performances, live music and other events that continue through Saturday.

"my light is your light" by Palestinian-Lebanese visual artist alaa minawi. "my light is your light" by Palestinian-Lebanese visual artist alaa minawi.

The festival features 23 large-scale light installations, like alaa minawi’s “my light is your light,” which pays tribute to the Syrian humanitarian crisis by showing lighted silhouettes of a family. There are seesaws that light up when you sit on them and emit beautiful sounds, and an elaborate egg-shaped sculpture you can walk inside.

"Impulse," by Lateral Office in Canada. Visitors who sit on the 15 seesaws activate LED lights and sounds. "Impulse," by Lateral Office in Canada. Visitors who sit on the 15 seesaws activate LED lights and sounds.

The festival is free and open to the public. Works are illuminated 7 to 11 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. to midnight on weekends.

Info: Light City Baltimore 2017

ALSO

When does a trip to India become a trip to Hong Kong? When you run into a visa problem

Where to see the best wildflower shows around Los Angeles

American Revolution museum coming to Philadelphia will display Washington's wartime tent

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel