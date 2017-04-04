Baltimore's Inner Harbor explodes with light and art

If you’re going to Baltimore soon, make sure you visit the Inner Harbor at night. You’ll find an amazing 1.5-mile trail of light, specifically illuminated sculptures and projections.
But Light City Baltimore 2017 isn’t just about artwork. It combines pop-up performances, live music and other events that continue through Saturday.
The festival features 23 large-scale light installations, like alaa minawi’s “my light is your light,” which pays tribute to the Syrian humanitarian crisis by showing lighted silhouettes of a family. There are seesaws that light up when you sit on them and emit beautiful sounds, and an elaborate egg-shaped sculpture you can walk inside.
The festival is free and open to the public. Works are illuminated 7 to 11 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. to midnight on weekends.
Info: Light City Baltimore 2017
ALSO
When does a trip to India become a trip to Hong Kong? When you run into a visa problem
Where to see the best wildflower shows around Los Angeles
American Revolution museum coming to Philadelphia will display Washington's wartime tent