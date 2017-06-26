Your serve: Maui tennis camp to feature Tracy Austin, Steve Johnson

Play, learn and relax with the pros this fall during a five-day tennis camp in Wailea, Maui.

Among the pros scheduled to teach during the Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp are Steve Johnson and Hall of Famer Tracy Austin.

The session includes 16 hours of instruction on and off the court, a private tennis event at the Wailea Tennis Club, a reception and a farewell dinner. The event is set up to allow players and students to mingle at evening social events.

Dates: Nov. 15-19.

Price: $4,995 per person; $2,200 for a non-tennis playing guest who wants to join the fun. Included are classes, four nights in an ocean-view room at the Four Seasons Maui, tennis events and airport transfers, and more. Airfare not included.

Info: Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camps, (800) 289-3333, www.fantasytenniscamps.com

