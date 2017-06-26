Make a splash over America's Cup with a yacht rental. Or at least a special cocktail

If America's Cup racing in Bermuda has you dreaming about piloting your own boat through waves and wind, Moorings yacht rental service has some advice: Rent one of the company's 400 boats located around the world — or at least try one of their favorite Bermuda-inspired drinks, a Dark'n Stormy.

Moorings, named official charter yacht service for this year's America's Cup, is publicizing the drink in conjunction with the 35th annual race, naming its own competition the "Race for the Recipe" contest.

The company rents sail and power boats, including catamarans and monohulls in 20 destinations; you can crew the boat yourself or hire a crew.

This year's final-stage Cup races, which pitted Emirates Team New Zealand against Oracle Team USA, may end Monday with the Kiwis taking the Cup, after scoring match point Sunday.

But that shouldn't deter sailors from toasting the competition.

Moorings' Dark'n Stormy is crafted from three ingredients — rum, ginger beer and a splash of lime — and dates back 100 years to when a group of British sailors decided to blend their homemade ginger beer with rum.

Dark'n Stormy recipe:

Prep Time: 1 minute

Yield: 1 drink

Ingredients: 2 oz. Gosling's Black Seal Rum; 4 oz. ginger beer; ¼ lime, cut into two thick slices (optional); ice

Mix: Fill a tall glass, preferably a highball glass, with ice cubes. If using lime, squeeze one slice over the ice. Add the ginger beer. Top the ginger beer with the rum and secure a slice of lime on the rim of the glass to garnish.

