A multi-cultural find: ancient ruins in a far-flung outpost of the Roman Empire

Michael Vukadinovich traveled to Morocco with his wife, Christin, for 2½ weeks in May. He traveled to Volubilis, a former capital of Mauritania, an outpost of the Roman Empire in northern Morocco.

Vukadinovich took this photo showing the ruins of the basilica. He called the experience of walking among the ancient ruins “incredible and contemplative.”

Volubilis is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that represents many ancient cultures. “All the phases of its ten centuries of occupation, from prehistory to the Islamic period are represented,” the UNESCO website says.

The Los Angeles resident took the photo with a Sony ILCE 7M2.

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To submit a photo, send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or post them on Instagram with the hashtag #yourscenelat.

Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.

