Video: Why New England’s most famous fishing shack is a big fake

The star of this two-minute video — a barn-red fishing shack — sits at the end of the short granite wharf on the waterfront of Rockport, Mass., a scenic little town about 40 miles northeast of Boston.

Rockport is the beauty spot of Cape Ann. And though Cape Ann is often outshone by Cape Cod (farther south) when tourism is concerned, this red fishing shack is an exception.

It’s called Motif No. 1, for reasons that are explained in the video. And the New England Historical Society calls it the world’s most celebrated fishing shack.

Why? Basically, because it looks the way New England is supposed to look. Even though it’s a facsimile.

The video can explain some of this. For the fuller version, there’s a book, “In Search of Motif No. 1,” by L.M. Vincent, published in 2011.

Caption Road trip Video: sights, sounds and 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway Our reporter drove all 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through Virginia and North Carolina. Our reporter drove all 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through Virginia and North Carolina. Caption Road trip Video: sights, sounds and 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway Our reporter drove all 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through Virginia and North Carolina. Our reporter drove all 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through Virginia and North Carolina. Caption Greatest gum walls of the American West This videos explores the two greatest bubble gum walls of the American West, in Seattle and San Luis Obispo. This videos explores the two greatest bubble gum walls of the American West, in Seattle and San Luis Obispo. Caption What did you do on your summer vacation? Took photos, we bet. Share them with us and the world Our annual summer vacation photo issue is almost here. What will you submit for possible inclusion in our Sept. 18 issue? Our annual summer vacation photo issue is almost here. What will you submit for possible inclusion in our Sept. 18 issue? Caption Ground Zero, 15 years later The video shows the 9/11 Memorial, Museum and surrounded structures in Lower Manhattan. The video shows the 9/11 Memorial, Museum and surrounded structures in Lower Manhattan. Caption California missions video quiz We test your knowledge of the 21 California missions with eight multiple-choice questions. We test your knowledge of the 21 California missions with eight multiple-choice questions.

Follow Reynolds on Twitter: @MrCSReynolds

See travel videos by Reynolds from around the world.