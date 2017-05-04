Pick your next vacation spot from these national parks photo contest winners

An image of a diminutive green tree frog in the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in southern Texas took top honors in a national parks photo contest.

Craig McIntyre shot the winning image in the 2016 Share the Experience contest sponsored by the National Parks Foundation.

The Texas resident will receive $10,000 and his photo will be featured on the annual National Park and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

Second-place winner was Gary Hamer of Robins, Iowa. He snapped this shot in the Boundary Waters Cano Gary Hamer Second-place winner was Gary Hamer of Robins, Iowa. He snapped this shot in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, part of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota. Second-place winner was Gary Hamer of Robins, Iowa. He snapped this shot in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, part of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota. (Gary Hamer)

Second place ($5,000) went to Gary Hamer for his photo of friends paddling into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.

Christopher Regala of Mililani, Hawaii, snapped this photo of his son in the Narrows at Zion Nationa Christopher Regala Christopher Regala of Mililani, Hawaii, snapped this photo of his son in the Narrows at Zion National Park. Christopher Regala of Mililani, Hawaii, snapped this photo of his son in the Narrows at Zion National Park. (Christopher Regala)

Christopher Regala won third place ($3,000) for a photo of his son standing in the Narrows at Zion National Park in Utah.

Other featured photos were selected for depictions of categories such as night skies, wildlife and “family, friends and fun.”

Submissions for the 2017 amateur photography contest are now being accepted. You may submit photos until Dec. 31 at www.sharetheexperience.org.

Here are the 2016 winners as well as images that got a shout-out from fans online.

Jack Hanton's image of the Washington Monument was a fan favorite. Jack Hanton Jack Hanton's image of the Washington Monument was a fan favorite. Jack Hanton's image of the Washington Monument was a fan favorite. (Jack Hanton)

Rob Blair's photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio had many fans. Rob Blair Rob Blair's photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio had many fans. Rob Blair's photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio had many fans. (Rob Blair)

This moody image of Hoover Dam taken by Michael McCook won in the historical and cultural category. Michael McCook This moody image of Hoover Dam taken by Michael McCook won in the historical and cultural category. This moody image of Hoover Dam taken by Michael McCook won in the historical and cultural category. (Michael McCook)

Raymond Lee's image won in the adventure and outdoor recreation category. It was taken in New Mexico Raymond Lee Raymond Lee's image won in the adventure and outdoor recreation category. It was taken in New Mexico's San Ysidro Trails Area. Raymond Lee's image won in the adventure and outdoor recreation category. It was taken in New Mexico's San Ysidro Trails Area. (Raymond Lee)

Joshua Slezak won in the Every Kid in a Park category for his photo taken at Oologah Lake in Oklahom Joshua Slezak Joshua Slezak won in the Every Kid in a Park category for his photo taken at Oologah Lake in Oklahoma. Joshua Slezak won in the Every Kid in a Park category for his photo taken at Oologah Lake in Oklahoma. (Joshua Slezak)

Matthew Hanna was the winnter in the night skies category for his photograph of the Oregon Islands N Matthew Hanna Matthew Hanna was the winnter in the night skies category for his photograph of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. Matthew Hanna was the winnter in the night skies category for his photograph of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. (Matthew Hanna)

John D'Onofrio captured the quirky beauty of Fantasy Canyon in Utah. It won for the best scenic phot John D'Onofrio John D'Onofrio captured the quirky beauty of Fantasy Canyon in Utah. It won for the best scenic photograph. John D'Onofrio captured the quirky beauty of Fantasy Canyon in Utah. It won for the best scenic photograph. (John D'Onofrio)

Matthew Sorum's photo of an owl in Yellowstone National Park was the winning image in the wildlife c Matthew Sorum Matthew Sorum's photo of an owl in Yellowstone National Park was the winning image in the wildlife category. Matthew Sorum's photo of an owl in Yellowstone National Park was the winning image in the wildlife category. (Matthew Sorum)

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Celebrating our national parks

If you're thinking like Trump, these 10 parks and monuments might be totally overrated

The best way to see the volcano on Hawaii Island

She set off to visit all 59 national parks, from Maine to Pago Pago