Pick your next vacation spot from these national parks photo contest winners

An image of a diminutive green tree frog in the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in southern Texas took top honors in a national parks photo contest.
Craig McIntyre shot the winning image in the 2016 Share the Experience contest sponsored by the National Parks Foundation.
The Texas resident will receive $10,000 and his photo will be featured on the annual National Park and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.
Second place ($5,000) went to Gary Hamer for his photo of friends paddling into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
Christopher Regala won third place ($3,000) for a photo of his son standing in the Narrows at Zion National Park in Utah.
Other featured photos were selected for depictions of categories such as night skies, wildlife and “family, friends and fun.”
Submissions for the 2017 amateur photography contest are now being accepted. You may submit photos until Dec. 31 at www.sharetheexperience.org.
Here are the 2016 winners as well as images that got a shout-out from fans online.
