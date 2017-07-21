Last chance to buy tickets to Nevada's Burning Man, and 3 places to find burner bliss outside the festival

Burning Man, the quirky metropolis-in-the-desert art-and-culture fest, arrives next month. Incredibly, you still have a chance to buy tickets for the event that takes place in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.

Tickets went on sale in January for the festival dedicated to “community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance,” as organizers put it. It’s located in a remote area about 190 miles north of Reno.

The OMG Sale on Aug. 2 will sell (and likely sell out) tickets for $425 each.

John F. Martin / Nevada Museum of Art "Wicker Figures" by Serena de la Hey, one of the first invited guest artists at Burning Man 1992. "Wicker Figures" by Serena de la Hey, one of the first invited guest artists at Burning Man 1992. (John F. Martin / Nevada Museum of Art)

To be eligible to buy a ticket, you need to first create an online profile. Then register between noon Wednesday and noon Friday (Pacific time); read the rules posted online.

Whether you go to the festival or not, there are more places to go to get in on “burner” bliss.

1. The Generator: This is the place where people come to build big Burning Man shrines and art pieces year-round. It operates on the festival’s 10 principles, which include “share and share alike” and “radical self-reliance.” Right about now, visitors will see pieces being constructed for the 2017 festival. It’s free and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Info: The Generator, 1240 Icehouse Ave., Sparks, Nev.; email info@therenogenerator.com

2. Reno Street Art Tour: Check out Burning Man sculptures such as the 12-foot-high letters that spell “Believe,” which debuted at the 2013 festival, and murals throughout the city of Reno. A $10 guided walking tour 10 a.m. to noon July 29 will show you works and murals around downtown. Info: ArtSpotReno

Nevada Museum of Art A banner designed for Burning Man by Kevin Evans in 1991. The photo is part of the museum's exhibit. A banner designed for Burning Man by Kevin Evans in 1991. The photo is part of the museum's exhibit. (Nevada Museum of Art)

3. Nevada Museum of Art: The Reno museum this month opened a new exhibit called “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man.” Here’s a good place to start to learn the history and legacy of the event that began in 1986 at Baker Beach in San Francisco. Photographs, journals, sketches and notebooks tell the story of what has grown into a nationally known festival. It runs through Jan. 7. General admission costs $10. Info: Nevada Museum of Art, 160 W. Liberty St., Reno, Nev.; (775) 329-3333

Info: Burning Man 2017

