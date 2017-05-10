Where are the best brunch spots in America? OpenTable selects 100, including 10 in California

If you like to eat where the crowd-sourced folks eat, read on. OpenTable compiled a list of the 100 best brunch restaurants in America from millions of reviews by diners on its website.
California claimed 10 brunch-worthy spots, more than any other state. The Beachcomber at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach, the Cafe Pacific at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles Hotel, Home Restaurant in Silver Lake and Post & Beam in Los Angeles made the list.
The list was generated by reviews gathered by OpenTable between March 1, 2016, and Feb. 28.
No matter where you are spending Mother’s Day, now you have a lot of places to choose from, coast to coast.
OpenTable’s 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America
- 187 Rue Principale,Emmaus, Pa.
- Acqua, Forest Lake, Minn.
- Aksum, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Baker House,Lake Geneva, Wis.
- Beachcomber Cafe at Crystal Cove, Newport Beach, Calif.
- Biltmore Brunch, Coral Gables, Fla.
- The Bistro at Childress Vineyards,Lexington, N.C.
- Blue Ridge at the Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, N.C.
- Blvd Bistro, New York City
- Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe, Kalamazoo, Mich.
- Brennan's,New Orleans
- Cafe 43 at the Bush Center, Dallas, Texas
- Cafe Benedicte, Houston, Texas
- Cafe Modern at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Texas
- Cafe Monte, Charlotte, N.C.
- Cafe Pacific, Rancho Palos Verdes
- Cafe Sebastienne at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Mo.
- Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant, Camp Verde, Texas
- Canyon Cafe at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Tucson, Ariz.
- Chateau Morrisette, Floyd, Va.
- Chez Zee, Austin, Texas
- Chicken and the Egg, Marietta, Ga.
- Circle Brunch at The Breakers, Palm Beach, Fla.
- Claire's at the Depot,Warrenton, Va.
- The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain,Dickerson, Md.
- Cooperage Inn Restaurant in Baiting Hollow, Calverton, N.Y.
- Dante Next Door, Cleveland, Ohio
- The Historic Davenport Hotel Buffet,Spokane, Wash.
- Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate - Asheville, N.C.
- The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa, Snoqualmie, Wash.
- El Techo, San Francisco
- Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Ark.
- Ellyngton's at the Brown Palace - Denver, Colo.
- Farm & Table, Albuquerque, N.M.
- The Fieldhouse, Billings, Mont.
- Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant, Crystal City, Va.
- The Frog and Turtle,Westbrook, Maine
- Galvez Bar & Grill at the Hotel Galvez and Spa, Galveston, Texas
- Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel, Englewood, Colo.
- Gertrude's - Baltimore,Baltimore, Md.
- Golden Mast Inn on Okauchee Lake, Okauchee, Wis.
- Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles Hotel, Los Angeles
- Grand Dining Room at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel,Jekyll Island, Ga.
- Grand Finale Restaurant,Cincinnati, Ohio
- The Greenhouse Bistro & Market, Homosassa, Fla.
- Harding House at Belle Meade Plantation, Nashville, Tenn.
- Home Restaurant - Silver Lake - Los Angeles
- Crown Room at the Hotel Del, Coronado, Calif.
- The Hunt Room at the Desmond Hotel - Malvern, Penn.
- Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm,Holicong, Penn.
- Iron Rooster, Annapolis, Md.
- Italia Trattoria, Spokane, Wash.
- J Graham's Cafe at the Brown Hotel, Louisville, Ky.
- Lake Elmo Inn, Lake Elmo, Minn.
- Lake Terrace at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo.
- The Lakehouse, Mandeville, La.
- Lilac,Billings, Mont.
- Lucille at Drury Lane, Oak Brook, Ill.
- Lulu's, Richmond, Va.
- M St. Cafe, Saint Paul, Minn.
- The Magnolia Thomas Restaurant, Woodstock, Ga.
- Market Street Grille, Harrison, Ohio
- Michele's, Dover, Del.
- Cafe at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Okla.
- Cafe at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham, N.C.
- Oasis Cafe - Salt Lake City, Utah
- Old Mill Room at The Boar's Head, Charlottesville, Va.
- The Old School Farm To Table, Nashville, Tenn.
- Oxford Exchange, Tampa, Fla.
- Palace Bar, Miami Beach, Fla.
- The Palmetto Cafe at Belmond Charleston Place, Charleston, S.C.
- Porch Cafe, Galveston, Texas
- Post & Beam - Los Angeles, California
- Provence of Carrboro, Carrboro, N.C.
- The Pump House Restaurant, Fairbanks, Alaska
- Queen Mary Tea Room, Seattle, Wash.
- The Rainbow Room, New York City
- Red Gravy,New Orleans, La.
- The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke, Va.
- Regi's American Bistro, Baltimore, Md.
- Region's 117, Lake Frederick, Va.
- The Restaurant at Burdicks, Walpole, N.H.
- Restaurant Pomme, Gordonsville, Va.
- Restaurant506 at The Sanford House, Arlington, Texas
- River Crab, St. Clair, Mich.
- The Roycroft Inn, East Aurora, N.Y.
- Salty's on Alki Beach, Seattle, Wash.
- Seasons at the Ocean House, Westerly, R.I.
- Stockton Seaview Dining Room, Galloway, N.J.
- SpringHouse, Alexander City, Ala.
- Sterling Brunch Buffet, Bally's Las Vegas
- Sundy House, Delray Beach, Fla.
- Taste of Belgium-Clifton, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Terrain Garden Cafe, Glen Mills, Pa.
- Timmer's Resort, West Bend, Wis.
- TJ's at The Jefferson Hotel, Richmond, Va.
- V's Italiano Ristorante, Independence, Mo.
- The Veranda Restaurant, Fallbrook, California
- West Cafe,Portland, Ore.
- The Westgate Hotel/Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room, San Diego
Info: OpenTable
Support our journalism
Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.