Where are the best brunch spots in America? OpenTable selects 100, including 10 in California

If you like to eat where the crowd-sourced folks eat, read on. OpenTable compiled a list of the 100 best brunch restaurants in America from millions of reviews by diners on its website.

California claimed 10 brunch-worthy spots, more than any other state. The Beachcomber at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach, the Cafe Pacific at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles Hotel, Home Restaurant in Silver Lake and Post & Beam in Los Angeles made the list.

The list was generated by reviews gathered by OpenTable between March 1, 2016, and Feb. 28.

No matter where you are spending Mother’s Day, now you have a lot of places to choose from, coast to coast.

OpenTable’s 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America

Info: OpenTable