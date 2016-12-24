National park photo ops: Get on top of those desert flowers in spring

Desert sunflowers stretch out near Highway 190 near Father Crowley Vista Point during a rare "super bloom" of wildflowers in Death Valley National Park.
This was early March. The hottest, driest, lowest place in North America was a carpet of gold with patches of purple. Keep your eye on the park’s website for wildflower updates this spring so you don’t miss out.
In honor of this year’s National Park Service centennial, the Travel section is posting 100 park travel ideas and tips based on trips staff travel writer Christopher Reynolds has taken, along with photo-op advice from Times photographer Mark Boster. We’ll post one per day through Dec. 31.
Follow Reynolds on Twitter: @MrCSReynolds
See travel videos by Reynolds from around the world.