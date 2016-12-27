National park photo ops: Even in epic landscapes, look for those people pictures

Sunrises in Grand Canyon National Park reward photographers who rise early, but don't forget the 10-gallon hats.
The people are a huge part of the landscape of any national park.
Be sure to make some people pictures, and stay alert to silhouettes.
In honor of this year’s National Park Service centennial, the Travel section is posting 100 park travel ideas and tips based on trips staff travel writer Christopher Reynolds has taken, along with photo-op advice from Times photographer Mark Boster. We’ll post one per day through Dec. 31.
