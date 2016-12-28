National park tips: At Joshua Tree, there's fun (and art) on the fringe

High Desert Test Sites is an artist’s organization that stages events and places artworks in the desert near Joshua Tree National Park.
Many are designed to gradually dissolve into the landscape. But while they last, they’re cool to contemplate.
One example is Sarah Vanderlip’s “untitled,” a silvery lozenge that looks like a titanium dinosaur egg nestled among the rocks.
To find it, look for the big yellow BAIL BONDS sign 1 mile east of downtown Joshua Tree, then head to the end of Neptune Street.
