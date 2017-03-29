American Revolution museum coming to Philadelphia will display Washington's wartime tent

A new museum dedicated to America’s struggle for independence will take its place a few blocks from Independence Hall in Philadelphia — and in history. The Museum of the American Revolution will open its doors April 19 on the anniversary of the shot that set off the revolution in 1775.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, historian and author David McCullough and NPR’s Cokie Roberts will speak at the opening of the nonprofit museum at Third and Chestnut streets.

The museum is located at Third and Chestnut streets in downtown Philadelphia.

So what’s inside?

The tent used by George Washington from mid-1778 until 1783 is considered the museum’s “crown jewel,” according to news releases. It took 500 hours to restore the linen tent that housed Washington and his African American slave William Lee. The tent will be part of a theater presentation about its story.

A replica of Boston's Liberty Tree, where the beginnings of the revolution took hold.

The museum tells the nation’s story through artifacts on display — a British musket from the beginning of the war, a newspaper with the Declaration of Independence — as well as re-creations of places like Boston’s famous Liberty Tree and other historic sites.

And it presents other voices of history too. Visitors can “listen in” on debates by members of the Oneida Indian Nation about whether to support the revolutionary forces, a museum release says.

Revolutionary War weapons on display at the museum, which opens April 19.

Tickets cost $19 for adults, $12 for children 6 and older, free for children 5 and younger. You can buy tickets online at the museum’s website or by calling (267) 579-3596. It will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with expanded hours to 6 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Info: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., Philadelphia.

