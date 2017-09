Louisiana

My sister, who lives in Chicago, and I met in New Orleans. While there we enjoyed a delicious dinner at Del Porto Ristorante in Covington, on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. We both agreed that the preparation, presentation and service were outstanding; we gave it five stars.

Del Porto Ristorante, 501 E. Boston St., Covington; (985) 875-1006, www.delportoristorante.com

H.L. Gertler

Los Angeles