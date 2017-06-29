Profile of an American road trip: Where we go, what we eat, what we spend

Nearly 75% of Americans will take a road trip this year, and California is considered the preferred destination. Alaska and Florida finished second and third, respectively.
Those are among the findings of the 2017 Road Trip Survey of more than 1,300 U.S. drivers. For the purposes of the study, a road trip was considered to be any vehicle-based vacation of at least 200 miles.
Other takeaways from the study:
Where we go
25% indicated that visiting a national park was on their itinerary
20% said they would be doing some sort of cross-country trip
What we like to eat
39% prefer eating the food for which the local area is known
29% prefer fast food
11% prefer diner food
31% consider chips to be their favorite road trip snack
15% said beef jerky is their go-to snack food
What makes the trip comfortable
45% of respondents indicated an SUV is the preferred vehicle for trips (only 3.8% cited a sports car for such a trip)
51% said ample leg room was the most-important vehicle feature on trip
45% said the sound system was critical
Our preferred traveling companions
58% are willing to spend more than 20 hours with their significant other in a car
19% are willing to spend only up to six hours in the car with their significant other
4% indicated they would most want to go on a road trip with either of their parents
6% said they preferred to go on a road trip alone than with a sibling
What we spend
49% consider hotels their largest expense on long trips
17% spent more than $1,000 on their trips
48% were planning to pay for everything by credit card
Methodology: The survey, sponsored by the GM BuyPower Card, surveyed 1,314 licensed drivers 25-55 years old
