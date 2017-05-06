She captured spring in Seattle in a single college campus photograph

Roma Mistry went to Seattle with her son, Dilan, for two days in mid-April to visit the campus and captured this spring scene.

Though Dilan, 18, decided not to attend the college known as UW or U-Dub, the two spent time appreciating the blossoms and architecture of the university. It has plum and cherry trees on the city campus.

The Rancho Palos Verdes resident took the photo with an iPhone 6s.

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To submit a photo, send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or post them on Instagram with the hashtag #yourscenelat. Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.

