A first-timer falls in love with the red-rock wonder of Sedona, Ariz.

Nevil Dhabhar and his wife, Leeann Pham-Dhabhar, went to Sedona, Ariz., for one week in April. It was their first time visiting, and the couple love nature and hiking. While they were on a trail, Nevil liked the natural beauty of the red rocks at the end of the West Fork Trail and stopped to take this photo.

The trail is one of Sedona’s most scenic routes, about six miles round trip and considered easy. The Redondo Beach resident took the photo with an iPhone 7s.

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To submit a photo, send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or post them on Instagram with the hashtag #yourscenelat. Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.

