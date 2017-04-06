Kids 12 and under can ski and ride for free at Snow Summit for the rest of the season

The spring ski deals keep rolling in. At Snow Summit, kids 12 and under will ski/ride free for the rest of the season, which runs through April 16. It’s a smart offer for the mountain, which offers an extensive learning area and has always touted itself as a family-friendly resort.

Current snow bases remain at 2 to 3 feet at the 240-acre ski hill in the San Bernardino National Forest, about two hours from Los Angeles.

Here’s the fine print: Kids must be present when the parent or guardian picks up the tickets at the window. Proof of age (a school ID or birth certificate) is advised for kids who look like they might be past the age cutoff. Free lift tickets are restricted to two per paying adult.

Adult lift tickets are currently $50, and those with season passes can also get the deal.

Directions and additional information are available on the website, which is shared with the sister resort of Bear Mountain.

Meanwhile, Snow Valley announced last week that it will honor all Mountain High season passes for the remainder of the season. The resort, in the San Bernardino Mountains in Running Springs, says the offer includes both 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Mountain High passes.

The free all-day lift tickets are available at guest services, through the end of Snow Valley’s season, April 16.

