Westeros and Essos land in Barcelona museum's 'Game of Thrones' exhibition

Now you can step into a museum in Barcelona, Spain, and visit the Iron Throne and other items from HBO’s popular “Game of Thrones” TV series. It’s the first stop for the immersive touring exhibition that opened last Saturday.
The Maritime Museum in the city, whose surrounding region of Catalonia is embroiled in its own independence clash with Spain, plays host to the display of props, costumes, settings, weapons and armor from the show’s seven seasons, a news release says.
Fans can expect to see costumes from King’s Landing and gowns and armor from the House Targaryen.
But it’s the interactive elements that throw fans into the “Thrones” worlds, according to a Digital Spy review. For starters, you set up an online “companion” and pledge your loyalty to a House — and then receive a message from a character on your smartphone.
There’s also an Oculus Rift virtual reality experience that gives you a 360-degree view of places such as Castle Black and the Wall. “[The exhibition] doesn't want you to just ooh-and-ahh over the things other people get to wear and wield — it wants you to become a part of that world yourself,” the review says.
The exhibition will remain in Barcelona at least until Jan. 7. Tickets cost 15.50 to 18.50 euros ($18 to $21) and can be bought online.
Info: “Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition” at Museu Marítim de Barcelona
