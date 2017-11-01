Paddleboard and kayak in southeastern Alaska on this active outdoors cruise

Backroads, known for its outdoor adventure tours, is beefing up its small-ship trips. The company has added 51 departures on 14 itineraries for 2019.
Among the cruises is a weeklong Inside Passage cruise and multi-adventure tour in search of wildlife and panoramic views in southeast Alaska.
The cruise itinerary includes the town of Petersburg, known as Alaska's Little Norway; Frederick Sound, where whales are often seen; and Tebenkof Bay, the site of salmon fishing by the native Tlingit.
Participants have a chance to kayak amid the islets and passageways of Keku Strait and paddleboard in a region rich with sea otters on the western shore of Kuiu Island. The cruise will also visit glacier-carved fjords and LeConte Glacier, the southernmost active tidewater glacier in North America.
Price: From $8,898 per person, double occupancy. Includes lodging on the UnCruise ship Safari Quest, meals, trip leaders, van transportation, snacks, cultural activities, kayaking and other activities. Airfare not included.
Dates: June 6-13, 13-20, 2019
Info: Backroads, (800) 462-2848
