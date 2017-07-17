'Wonder Woman' lassoes a spot on Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Yes, you'll see her tiara and sword too

“Wonder Woman” fans will soon be able to see the film superhero’s Lasso of Hestia, armor, tiara and signature sword when a new exhibit opens at the end of July at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

The Burbank studio announced last week that props and costumes from the blockbuster film, including those used and worn by Gal Gadot, who plays the lead character, and other cast members would be displayed alongside the tour’s permanent “DC Universe: The Exhibit.”

In addition, certain sets from the film will be re-created, such as the Amazon armory and the London department store where Diana, Princess of Themyscira, is transformed into Diana Prince.

The new exhibit opens July 31.

It’s part of a three-hour studio tour of the 110-acre back lot that costs $65 for adults and $55 for children, if purchased online.

The “DC Universe,” which highlights DC Comics and the movies made from them, includes original comic book issues of “Superman,” “Batman” and “Wonder Woman” as well as props and costumes from related films.

The movie, considered summer’s blockbuster, domestically has brought in $380 million as of Sunday.

Info: Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood, (818) 977-8687

