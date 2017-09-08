Warner Bros. studio tour tickets discounted for L.A. residents

Southern California residents are getting a break on the Warner Bros. studio tour this fall. Any guest who can show an official ID with ZIP Codes 90000 to 93599 can purchase a ticket for $49, $16 cheaper than usual.

The discounted tickets must be purchased from Sept. 11 to Nov. 30, with four blackout dates in late October. The tour must be taken by Dec. 16.

Warner Bros. The water tower at the iconic lot. The water tower at the iconic lot. (Warner Bros.)

The 110-acre lot has launched a fair share of classics. “Casablanca,” “Blazing Saddles” and “The Music Man” were shot here, as were scenes from “My Fair Lady.” These days, the lot sees more television tapings than movie shoots, staying busy with such popular shows as “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The three-hour tour includes soundstages, the prop department, a Harry Potter exhibit and a new Wonder Woman display. A stop at the car vaults features Batman’s vehicles.

The tours run every 30 minutes, every day of the week, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Warner Bros., 3400 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank. Parking is $12.

Reservations are recommended and children 8 or older are welcome.

Info: (818) 977-8687. Studio tour

