Washington hotels roll out the pink carpet for cherry blossom lovers

Washington’s famed cherry blossoms are predicted to reach their peak earlier than usual this year between March 15 and April 2 — and luxury hotels in D.C. are rolling out extras that appear only with the blooms.
The Mandarin Oriental Washington D.C. offers a perfect location for those who want to overlook the Tidal Basin’s historic trees from the comfort of their hotel room. And you can enjoy the cherry trees on the hotel grounds that were planted by the granddaughter of Tokyo’s mayor who made the original gift to the U.S. in 1912.
You’ll also be treated to a hanami or Japanese-style picnic under the trees and receive daily breakfast, valet parking and Wi-Fi. Prices start at $595 a night, excluding tax, and require a two-night stay.
The offer is available March 24 to April 16. Info: Mandarin Oriental Washington D.C., 1330 Maryland Ave. SW; (202) 554 8588
The Rosewood Washington, D.C., located along the C&O Canal in Georgetown will send you on a Segway tour to see the cherry blossoms and spoil you with specialty cocktails topped off with an edible cherry blossom flower.
Daily breakfast, a kite (you can fly it at the Tidal Basin or elsewhere), dried-cherry scones and valet parking come with your stay too.
The offer is available March 20 to April 16. Prices start at $675 a night, excluding tax, and require a two-night stay. Info: Rosewood Washington, D.C., 1050 31st St. NW; (888) 767-3966
The Ritz-Carlton welcomes cherry blossom season by serving a traditional Sakura tea to guests in their room and a small plate-cocktail creation too. It also adds a cherry and lychee dessert in a bento box, daily breakfast and valet parking.
Prices start at $409 a night, excluding tax. The offer is good March 14 to April 16. Info: The Ritz-Carlton, 1150 22nd St. NW; (202) 835-0500
ALSO
Things in D.C. are so overheated that the cherry blossoms are popping prematurely, forcing an earlier start to the festival
Where did all those high rollers come from? Las Vegas' newest hotel is adding more VIP gaming salons
A weekend in Santa Barbara is more than a run-of-the-mill escape
Where's the best mai tai in Hawaii? What's the best island? Best place to stay? Readers share their favorites