Think you don’t need another bucket-list app? Think again. Here’s a better one.

Name: WannaGo app

What it does: Lets users build and organize their “GoLists” by city. Tag a restaurant, hotel, attraction, shop, museum or other location as “Love it,” if you’ve already been, or “Try it,” if it’s on your must-see list. Your lists are stashed on your profile page in the app, as are the lists you follow from the app’s Tastemakers in 31 cities in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East.

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. In the Google Play store for Android, requires 4.4 and up.

Cost: Free

What’s hot: It’s simple to organize places you love. Your lists, favorite places (categorized by hearts) and places you want to try (categorized by a ribbon) are easily shared by email, Facebook, text and Twitter. The menu button is extra-handy. Not many travel websites show you the restaurant menu at the same time you’re reading about it or looking at pictures of its entrees. This, besides having the map, website, hours and an instant call button all on the same page are more reasons to keep the app on the front page of your smartphone. The Discover section has strong leads such as “Best Breakfast Sandwiches in L.A.,” but I enjoyed building my own lists for cities.

What’s not: The Discover section had 31 cities when I tested it, but some cities were thin and had only one or two lists.

—Jen Leo