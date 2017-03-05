Like to read on vacation? Try Texture, an all-access pass to more than 200 magazines

Do you love reading magazines while you travel? Here’s a way to keep the cost — and the clutter — to a minimum.

Name: Texture — unlimited digital magazines

What it does: It’s an all-access pass to more than 200 magazines.

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Android and Amazon 4.1 and up.

Cost: Free for 30 days, then as low as $9.99 a month

What’s hot: The value is incredible. You can access hundreds of magazines on as many as five devices per subscription. The magazines cover numerous topics such as travel, sports and recreation, news and politics, women’s lifestyle, home and gardening, and food and cooking. Travel magazines offered include Afar, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Sunset, Southern Living and more. One of the app’s selling points is the access to back issues; I was able to access three years of National Geographic Traveler. Choose magazines that you’d like to follow to create “My Library,” then download them on Wi-Fi to access later offline. You also can view the magazines on cellular data. If part of your magazine reading pleasure is lingering over the ads, they’re here too. The online access is cover to cover.

What’s not: More of a heads-up than a complaint. Avoid device storage problems by going to the Settings section and adjusting your “Storage” to use more or less space depending on your appetite for reading offline.