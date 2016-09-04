webbuzz for 9/4 print and online

Even if you don’t have the time or money to leave town, you can still have the sights and sounds of a beautiful place in daily life.

Name: Sky Tripping: Relax to Stunning Aerial Films

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. $2.99 to download ($1.99 month for more themes or $19.99 a year for all access). Free trial for the first month if you sign up for a subscription.

What it does: It’s a collection of aerial videos that starts on the California coast (and for subscribers) takes you to the Rocky Mountains, the red rocks of Sedona, Ariz., and more.

What’s hot: The aerial videos of sunset ocean views are indeed peaceful. To hear the waves of the Pacific Ocean lapping at the shore is downright dreamy. You can control the volume through your phone or your TV. The corresponding website (skytripping.com) has a demo trailer and advice on how to better your life through relaxation. Need a reminder to chill? They’ve got that too. Go into the “Settings” in the app and select a time for your daily reminder.

What’s Not: I first found and bought it on my iPhone 6 Plus—but after seeing the Tips section I wanted to use it on my home TV screen instead. I paired my iPhone to my Apple TV through AirPlay so I could watch the videos in my living room but if I wanted to use my phone say for a text message to my husband, guess what would also show on the TV? If you have the latest version of Apple TV (4th generation) you have the ability to download the app straight from Apple TV and not have to pair your phone at all. Trust me, it’s even better on a bigger screen.