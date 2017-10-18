Sip your way through great beers made in Hawaii and the West at Waikiki festival

Get ready to savor some of Hawaii’s and the West’s best craft brews when the Great Waikiki Beer Festival returns this month.
The festival features events Thursday and Saturday at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu.
This year’s festival kicks off with a new event, a beer-pairing dinner at the resort’s Tropics Bar & Grill on Thursday evening. Each of the meal’s five courses – items such as coconut ginger broth with cilantro, pickled daikon radishes and enoki mushrooms – will be paired with brews from Honolulu BeerWorks.
Tickets cost $79 per person.
The main event, to be held overlooking the water on the resort’s Great Lawn, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. More than 100 beers will be offered, including limited-availability brews and some created especially for the festival.
Hawaiian beers include those made by Honolulu BeerWorks, Kona Brewing Co. and Maui Brewing Co.
West Coast beers that will be available for tastings include those made by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. of Portland, Ore., Firestone Walker Brewing Co. of Paso Robles, Calif., and Golden Road Brewing of Los Angeles.
Typical beer accompaniments such as brats, beef brisket and pretzels will be for sale too.
Tickets cost $75 for general admission, which includes 10 4-ounce tastings. A VIP package for $105 includes the 10 beers, one food ticket and self-parking. VIPs also begin their experience at 4 p.m.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend events.
Info: Great Waikiki Beer Festival at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, 2005 Kalia Road, Honolulu; (808) 949-4321
