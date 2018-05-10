Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of Hawaii's flowers will be shown with an accompanying floral display

Georgia O'Keeffe is best known for her paintings inspired by New Mexico's flowers and landscapes, but she also turned her eye on Hawaii during a three-month stay in what was then a U.S. territory in 1939.
O'Keeffe's lesser-known Hawaiian works were inspired by the tropical flora on the islands. Starting May 19, 20 of her paintings of Hawaii will go on display at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.
The artist had been commissioned by the Hawaiian Pineapple Co. (now Dole) to paint pieces for a promotional campaign.
The last time O'Keeffe's Hawaii works were displayed together in New York City was in 1940, shortly after they were completed.
Along with O'Keeffe's paintings, the botanical garden's Enid A. Haupt Conservatory will feature a lush floral display evocative of the gardens and landscapes that inspired the artist nearly 80 years ago. The exhibit was designed by Scott Pask, a Tony Award-winning set designer.
Combined admission to the gallery and gardens costs $28 for adults.
On nine Saturdays during the summer, "Aloha Nights" will amplify the feel of a trip to the islands. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be after-hours viewings of the gardens and gallery, along with craft demonstrations plus Hawaiian food and cocktails.
Tickets to the Saturday evening activities are $38, with advance booking required.
The show continues through Oct. 28.
Info: "Georgia O'Keeffe: Visions of Hawaii," (718) 817-8700
