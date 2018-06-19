Kauai's Hanalei Colony Resort to remain shut through Sept. 1 because of highway's flood damage

A remote Kauai resort set on the sands of Hanalei Bay will remain closed until at least Sept. 1 as the island’s North Shore continues to recover from historic flooding, according to an announcement Monday.
Hanalei Colony Resort said that reservations through Sept. 1 are being canceled and refunded in full. The statement also said “additional cancellation dates are pending the progression of recovery in flood affected areas.”
Work continues after a massive storm that stalled over the North Shore dropped 28 inches of rain in 24 hours from April 14 to 15. The only road through the area, the westernmost stretch of Kuhio Highway, was severely damaged by flooding and mudslides.
Hanalei Colony Resort did not sustain any significant damage.
In a May 23 proclamation, Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho ordered a 60-day extension to an emergency rule banning the operation of all overnight accommodations. The order allows road access beyond Hanalei town only to full-time residents and other authorized persons.
Hawaii Magazine in 2015 said the nine miles of highway now off-limits to tourists “may be the coolest little road trip in the state.”
The road closure means that three visitor attractions beyond Hanalei remain inaccessible. They are Haena State Park, with its stunning beach; and the adjacent Napali Coast State Wilderness Park and Limahuli Garden & Preserve, home to dozens of indigenous and endangered birds and plants. According to the garden’s website, much of its flora and fauna are “found nowhere else on earth.”
