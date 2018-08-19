Explore Hawaiian islands, look for whales on a holiday cruise

Experience the holidays on a eight-day cruise aboard a 36-passenger motor yacht that departs from Molokai and ventures to Lanai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Participants can watch for humpback whales off Maui and Lanai and will have plenty of time for skiff excursions, kayaking, standup paddleboarding and snorkeling with sea turtles and manta rays. On land, participants can hike to a waterfall and visit the Molokai Museum, experience Hawaii history and culture at the Lanai Culture & Heritage Center, and stroll through Kailua-Kona.