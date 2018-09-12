Hurricane Florence and tropical storms Isaac and Olivia prompt airlines to suspend ticket change fees

Airlines are waiving ticket change fees for a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. in anticipation of Florence. For example, American Airlines’ list includes 15 airports in North and South Carolina as well as others in Virginia and Savannah, Ga. It’s also waiving baggage fees and carry-on pet fees for those flying before Sunday to or from selected destinations. Other airlines are waiving change fees for destinations as far north as Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.