10 tips to help you pack smart this holiday season

You have presents and coats and boots and all sorts of stuff to cram into your suitcase. How to do it?

Well, packing doesn’t have to be a hurdle to being fashionable. It does have to be a little bit more practical.

Travel expert Angel Castellanos shared some of his tips on what to leave at home, what to bring — and how to make it fit.

The key to light packing? Versatile clothing

Three bottoms and three tops make nine outfits. When it comes to packing fewer clothing items, being able to mix and match is everything.

So what if you end up photographed in the same outfit twice?

An adapter is a must

So are extra chargers. You won’t regret taking backup chargers and at least one adapter to accommodate foreign outlets if you’re going abroad.

Castellanos recommends one with plenty of USB ports for charging all of your devices.

Pack your personal bag last

This way, everything that you must have is already in your suitcase (a checked bag) and carry-on.

You can reserve your personal bag for your plane entertainment of choice and an extra pair of shoes that wouldn’t fit in your suitcase.

If you’re traveling internationally, take extra passport photos

Not only will this help the U.S. Consulate or Embassy better assist you if you lose your passport, but you also have backup identification and do not have to go through the process of having your passport photo taken in a foreign country where you might not speak the language.

Packing safe is packing smart

You can buy a first-aid kit with basics such as Band-Aids, then personalize it with whatever you need.

Insect repellent can be important, depending on your destination, and you never know when you’re going to need a mini flashlight, Castellanos said. Don’t assume that all the places you visit will be well-illuminated at night.

Skip pillows and towels

Unless you need a certain pillow for health reasons, you probably don’t need your full or over-sized pillow from home. Castellanos said he stopped taking a travel towel because he rarely used it.

Go easy on the toiletries

If you’re going to be traveling for a month, chances are you can buy shampoo and toothpaste at your destination.

If you’re attached to certain brands, you might consider following Castellanos’ mother’s example: She gets samples of her favorite makeup instead of taking full-size products with her.

Folding and rolling are one way, but not the only way

You can vacuum seal your clothes so they take up less space or use packing cubes that allow you to fit and organize your clothes.

Wear your biggest, heaviest things on the plane

Annoyed that your favorite boots take up half your suitcase? Size doesn’t matter when you wear them on the way.

Categorize your shoes

Castellanos recommends taking one comfortable pair for walking, one for evenings and, for women, a pair of flats.

With those, he said, “You’re going to be prepared for most travel situations.”

