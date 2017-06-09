Round trip from LAX to Manila for $610 on Philippine Airlines

You can get to Manila from LAX for as little as $610 round trip, including all taxes and fees, thanks to this fare on Philippine Airlines.
The fare, subject to availability, must be purchased by June 22. It is for departures Sundays through Thursdays from Sept. 3 through Dec. 5 and again from Jan. 16 through March 15.
You must stay at least three nights, but may not stay more than a month.
Info: Philippine Airlines, (800) 435-9725
Source: Airfarewatchdog
