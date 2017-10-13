Round-trip airfare to Singapore is $438 from LAX on United

The booking window on this one is short — you have to decide by Oct. 20 — but for $438, round-trip from LAX, quick action means great savings if your destination is Singapore.
The fare, on United, includes all taxes and fees and is subject to availability. It is for departures from Oct. 28 through Dec. 5. You may not stay more than three months, but there is no minimum stay.
Holiday blackouts apply.
Info: United, (800) 864-8331
Source: Airfarewatchdog
