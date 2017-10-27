Paris fares fall below $500 round trip from LAX on Air Tahiti Nui

You can fly round-trip from LAX to Paris for $497, including all taxes and fees, on Air Tahiti Nui.
You must buy your ticket by Nov. 12. The fare, subject to availability, is for travel from Jan. 16-Feb. 25. You must stay over a Saturday night, and you may not stay longer than 30 days.
Info: Air Tahiti Nui, (877) 824-4846
Source: Airfarewatchdog
