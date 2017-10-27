TRAVEL
The California Bucket List: Your daily guide to the best adventures and experiences in the Golden State
TRAVEL

Paris fares fall below $500 round trip from LAX on Air Tahiti Nui

You can fly round-trip from LAX to Paris for $497, including all taxes and fees, on Air Tahiti Nui.

You must buy your ticket by Nov. 12. The fare, subject to availability, is for travel from Jan. 16-Feb. 25. You must stay over a Saturday night, and you may not stay longer than 30 days.

Info: Air Tahiti Nui, (877) 824-4846

Source: Airfarewatchdog

ALSO:

Why you should apply for or renew your passport before January

Why your rental car may cost you a whole lot more than you thought it would

Should you go to Cuba now? Here are some issues affecting your decision

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
67°