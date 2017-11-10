TRAVEL
Fly round-trip from LAX to Johannesburg, South Africa, for $850 on Virgin Atlantic

You can fly to Johannesburg, a financial center of South Africa, for just $850 round-trip from LAX, including all taxes and fees, on Virgin Atlantic.

The caveat on this fare: You must buy your ticket by Nov. 21.

Other restrictions: The fare, subject to availability, is for departures Jan. 13 through March 18; you must stay over a Saturday night, but you may not stay longer than 12 months.

Info: Virgin Atlantic, (800) 862-8621

Source: Airfarewatchdog

