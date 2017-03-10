The land of Pirates and Steelers on sale for $268 on Southwest from LAX

You have a sporting chance at a good fare to Pittsburgh with this round trip from LAX for $268, including all taxes and fees.

You must buy your fare by Thursday, March 16, but remember, Southwest does not charge cancellation fees. The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 14 and again Aug. 22-Sept. 27. You must buy your ticket 21 days in advance.

Info: Southwest, (800) 435-9792, www.southwest.com.

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

travel@latimes.com

Twiter: @latimestravel

