July 23 airfare chart: Hawaii's calling with lower fares from LAX and Orange County

If you’re looking at Hawaii for a summer respite and you’re flying out of LAX or Orange County, rejoice: You’ll be saving $30 and $62, respectively.

If you’re flying out of Burbank, put that celebration on hold. That fare zoomed up more than $180 from last week.

Not surprisingly, airfares to Phoenix were down as summer settles in.

The 10-day forecast shows temperatures mostly in the 100s, according to Weather.com, although a thunderstorm on Monday may cool things down to a brisk 96.

But fares to Washington, D.C., ever its contrarian self, went up from LAX. Last week: $376. This week: $423.

The good news for Burbankites: You’re paying the same this week as last to be hot and sticky.

Meanwhile, on the international airfare front, hold onto your hat.

The big gain this week was Auckland, New Zealand, where it is winter, not blistering hot summer.

Last week, the lowest listed fare was $933, and this week it’s $1,124. Ouch.

You can fly to Down Under by checking out Sydney, where the price was nearly $100 less for the lowest fare.

Happy travels.

ALSO:

When Vegas’ pools get too crowded, rent a ‘floating cabana’ on Lake Mead for a day

Another sub-$600 bargain fare to Asia, this one to Osaka, Japan

A part of Highway 1 in Big Sur has reopened, but other issues remain on the coastal route

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel