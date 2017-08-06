Airfare chart for week of Aug. 6: Some bargains still to be found on the domestic front

Airfare volatility seems to have taken a summer vacation.
The airfare chart for the week of Aug. 6 shows very few changes from last week, and those that did occur are mostly just a matter of a few dollars here and there.
Domestic airfares
The fares that continue to surprise are Las Vegas and San Francisco, as you can see in the chart above.
Las Vegas is $98 from any of the five Southern California airports.
San Francisco offers sub-$100 fares from three of the five.
International airfares
International fares showed a slight uptick this week, especially in the London cost, which was below $600 last week. Demand may have had something to do with that change.
The only fare that showed a downward trend: Hong Kong. Last week, it was trending around $829 at the lower level. This week, it’s more than $100 cheaper.
ALSO
The best places to see this summer’s ‘Great American Total Solar Eclipse’
Where it’s snowing in Vegas right now and other chilly scenes of summer
United’s fare to Singapore from LAX joins a growing list of bargain fares to Asia