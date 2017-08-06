Airfare chart for week of Aug. 6: Some bargains still to be found on the domestic front

Airfare volatility seems to have taken a summer vacation.

The airfare chart for the week of Aug. 6 shows very few changes from last week, and those that did occur are mostly just a matter of a few dollars here and there.

Domestic airfares

The fares that continue to surprise are Las Vegas and San Francisco, as you can see in the chart above.

Las Vegas is $98 from any of the five Southern California airports.

San Francisco offers sub-$100 fares from three of the five.

International airfares

International fares showed a slight uptick this week, especially in the London cost, which was below $600 last week. Demand may have had something to do with that change.

The only fare that showed a downward trend: Hong Kong. Last week, it was trending around $829 at the lower level. This week, it’s more than $100 cheaper.

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

The best places to see this summer’s ‘Great American Total Solar Eclipse’

Where it’s snowing in Vegas right now and other chilly scenes of summer

United’s fare to Singapore from LAX joins a growing list of bargain fares to Asia