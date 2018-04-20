From LAX, $1,243 round trip to the Seychelles on Etihad

You can fly round trip from LAX to Mahé Island, Seychelles, for $1,243, including all taxes and fees, on Etihad Airways.
The travel period is short: It is for trips Nov. 1-20.
You may be able to find a lower fare on Ethiopian Airlines, but that trip requires two connections.
Beside the date restrictions, this fare is subject to availability and you'll need to decide whether you're doing this soon: The fare is set ot expire April 30.
The Seychelles archipelago is made up of about 115 islands, Mahé being the largest at about four miles wide and 16 miles long. It's home to about 78,000 people. It is a melange of influences: African, Asian and European, especially French.
The republic is about 1,000 miles east of Mombasa, Kenya, in the Indian Ocean and about 320 miles south of the equator.
Info: (877) 690-0767, etihad.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com