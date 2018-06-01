Advertisement

$178 round trip from LAX to Santa Rosa, Calif., on Alaska

By
Jun 01, 2018 | 5:00 AM
A cyclist competes in the bike part of the Ironman contest in Santa Rosa in May. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for Ironman)

For late summer and fall travel, Alaska Airlines is offering a $178 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Santa Rosa, Calif.

The booking window for this fare, which is subject to availability, is short: You must buy your ticket by June 18. It is for travel Sept. 12-Oct. 31.

Alaska also offers free shipping on a case of wine if you’re leaving from one of more than two-dozen airports in wine countries in Washington, Oregon and California. (Santa Rosa is one.) You must be a member of Alaska’s Mileage Plan to ship your case of wine for free. To learn more, see Alaska’s Wine Flies Free page.

Info: Alaska Airlines, (800) 252-7522

Source: Airfarewatchdog

