$178 round trip from LAX to Santa Rosa, Calif., on Alaska

For late summer and fall travel, Alaska Airlines is offering a $178 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Santa Rosa, Calif.
The booking window for this fare, which is subject to availability, is short: You must buy your ticket by June 18. It is for travel Sept. 12-Oct. 31.
Alaska also offers free shipping on a case of wine if you’re leaving from one of more than two-dozen airports in wine countries in Washington, Oregon and California. (Santa Rosa is one.) You must be a member of Alaska’s Mileage Plan to ship your case of wine for free. To learn more, see Alaska’s Wine Flies Free page.
Info: Alaska Airlines, (800) 252-7522
Source: Airfarewatchdog