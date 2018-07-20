Advertisement

Fly round trip from LAX to Sonoma County, Calif., for $157 from late summer to fall on Alaska

Jul 20, 2018 | 4:30 AM
View from Trattore Estate Wines on Dry Creek Road north of Healdsburg, Sonoma County, about 10 miles north of the airport in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Going wine tasting? You can fly round trip from LAX to Santa Rosa, Calif., the gateway to wine country, on Alaska Airlines for $157, including all taxes and fees.

Tickets must be purchased by July 30 and are subject to availability. Sale fares are valid for travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Sept. 11 through Nov. 14.

Alaska has a “Wine Flies Free” program from several cities, including Los Angeles. If you are a member of the Alaska Mileage Plan, it’s frequent-flier program, you may check a case of wine back to LAX for free.

Info: Alaska Airlines, (800) 252-7522

Source: Airfarewatchdog

