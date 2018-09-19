Passengers like airports, especially Orange County's, a study shows. But LAX is nearly a cellar dweller

Traveler happiness with airports increased to 761 out of 1,000 points, up 12 points from last year, according to a J.D. Power satisfaction survey released early Wednesday. John Wayne ranked No. 1 among large airports with a score of 815, five points ahead of Dallas Love Field (not to be confused with Dallas Fort Worth) and 9 points ahead of the vaunted Portland, Ore., airport, which finished at No. 3.