Best Halloween costume ever: Austin bar dressed up as Moe's Tavern from 'The Simpsons'

If you’re in Austin, Texas, right now, you can go into Moe’s Tavern from the TV show “The Simpsons” and order your very own Flaming Moe. That’s because a neighborhood bar dressed up as the cartoon venue for Halloween — and the story went viral on social media.
Nickel City bar at 1133 E. 11th street in Austin (“across from the Nice-N-Kleen,” the website says) transformed itself into the fictional Springfield watering hole named for bartender Moe Szyslak.
“We started overnight Thursday and then opened up Friday at the regular time,” Nickel City owner Travis Tober said. Outside, the Moe’s sign and purple trimmings were installed; inside, bartenders dressed as Moe, and new menus and ad postcards were branded as Moe’s.
On the menu: the famous Flaming Moe, made with Hendrick’s gin, Mexican grape soda, fresh lime juice and Jägermeister (subbing in for cough syrup used in the TV show); Krusty burgers; and Homer’s favorite doughnuts with sprinkles, served with chocolate milk made with Grand Marnier and crème de cacao.
Tober, a fan of the longest-running animated TV show in history, said news of Moe’s “kind of exploded” on social media after the bar opened. “We were the No. 1 item globally on Reddit on Friday,” he said.
Why the transformation?
“Seems like everyone’s arguing on Facebook and Instagram,” Tober said. “I wanted to kick back and have some fun.”
Moe’s lasts only through Wednesday.
But if you missed out, Nickel City has another quick change coming up.
It will turn into a tiki-themed pop-up bar called Miracle for the holidays, with a “Santa on Hawaiian vacation” vibe. They’ll be serving up a Grinch Grog (Blanco tequila, herbal liqueur, pine, pear, lemon juice, Grinch syrup, according to Eater Austin) and other seasonal cocktails.
Info: Nickel City